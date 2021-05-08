Ethereum Classic Price Hits $121.92 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion and $30.11 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 226.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $121.92 or 0.00211554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.78 or 0.06133265 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

