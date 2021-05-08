Eric Updyke Sells 111,119 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99).

LON SPT opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.