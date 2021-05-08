Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lifted to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $76.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.19.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $65,332,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.