Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.510-0.570 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.89. 808,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,015. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

