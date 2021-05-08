Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($2.47) per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Aegis cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of SCYX opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 219,623 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

