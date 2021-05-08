Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ardmore Shipping Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $4.40 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $146.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

