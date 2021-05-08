Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 802,865 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 479,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 362,960 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

