Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the asset manager will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,174,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.