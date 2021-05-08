Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clene Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clene in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80. Clene has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $547.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of -0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $1,491,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.