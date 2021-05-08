Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.04.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at C$10.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.