Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $210.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.25.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $241.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,991,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.