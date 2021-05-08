Equalizer Trading 22.8% Lower This Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00253979 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 71,648.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01114931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 365.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.01 or 0.00745838 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

