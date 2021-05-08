EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 9,881,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,185. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. EQT has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

