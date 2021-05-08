Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 412,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,362. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

