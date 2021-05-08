Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.03 to $2.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. 730,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.