Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.03 to $2.10 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.
ENV stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. 730,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
