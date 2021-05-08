Entravision Communications Co. (EVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

