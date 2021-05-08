EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.740-5.080 EPS.

NPO stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $93.13. 89,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,152. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.