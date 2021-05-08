Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enerplus from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.34.

Enerplus stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.39. 1,509,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,094. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

