Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,707,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

