Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$9.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.50. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.