Endeavour Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.10 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$7.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.07. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 50,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 920,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,226,796.35. Also, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,683. Insiders sold a total of 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,000 in the last quarter.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

