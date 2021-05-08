Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 383,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

