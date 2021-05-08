Encore Capital Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 166,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.