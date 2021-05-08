Encompass Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.