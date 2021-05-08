Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

