Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $452.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

