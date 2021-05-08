Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,940 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

