Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 577,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $7,460,000.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.94 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

