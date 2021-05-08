Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 79,100 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $131,030.76. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $13,239,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,875 shares of company stock worth $24,300,481 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

