Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 1,200 Shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Midwest were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter worth $6,161,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $3,333,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

MDWT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($4.14). The firm had revenue of ($0.83) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

