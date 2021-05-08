Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 96.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,795 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in American Well were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Well by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $3,849,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in American Well by 37,559.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 593,441 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702.

AMWL opened at $13.93 on Friday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.