Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 747.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,090 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.36% of Seer worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.72.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

