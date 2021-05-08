Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,559 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.05% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after acquiring an additional 869,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $144.00 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.46.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

