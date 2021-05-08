Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 450 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $232.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.21. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

