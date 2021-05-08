Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

HOLX stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

