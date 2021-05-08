Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.70 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.