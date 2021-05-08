Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,449.27.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,507.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,433.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,246.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,017.26 and a 12-month high of $1,524.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

