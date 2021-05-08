Emerald Advisers LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meridian were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meridian by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Meridian by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Meridian by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

