Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY opened at $195.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.96. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

