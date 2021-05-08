Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

NYSE ELVT opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $55,299.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,731,023 shares of company stock worth $5,825,951. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.