Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EFN. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.64.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$14.94 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$7.91 and a 1-year high of C$15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

