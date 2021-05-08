Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EOPSF opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Electro Optic Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

