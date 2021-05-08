eGain’s (EGAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

EGAN opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $290.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in eGain by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in eGain by 19.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in eGain by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

