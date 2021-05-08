Ecolab Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Ecolab has raised its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.

ECL stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

