ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.06.

ECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -73.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.03. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$3.22 and a one year high of C$8.75.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.98%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

