EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

SATS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,220. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in EchoStar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in EchoStar by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EchoStar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

