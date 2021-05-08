EBCoin Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One EBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $3.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00082378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.42 or 0.00792827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00103936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,578.16 or 0.09502243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00044209 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars.

