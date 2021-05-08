Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $124.97 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold a total of 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.