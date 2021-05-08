Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $125.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,668,540. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.