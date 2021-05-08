Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

